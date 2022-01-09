Police arrest prime suspect in murder case of girl

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have claimed of arresting the prime suspect in the murder case of a 17 years old girl.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the suspect Zubair had been arrested for killing his sister Nida on January 7 in the limits of Paban police station.

The police said they have recovered the 30 bore pistol which was used in the murder.

The spokesman said the suspect had been charged in the murder FIR which was lodged under section 302 on complaint of Zubeda, the siblings' mother.