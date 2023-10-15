Open Menu

Police Arrest Prime Suspect Of Triple Murder In Kohat

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Police arrest prime suspect of triple murder in Kohat

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Kohat Police has arrested the main suspect involved in the gruesome incident of the Jangal Khel triple murder here on Sunday.

According to Kohat police, accused Yasin resident of Jangal Khel was arrested by ASI Faisal Khan along with a police force from the Ghamkol camp, while 1 pistol was recovered from the possession.

The arrested accused has reported the presence of the victims to sons of Farooq residents of Camp No. 3, as a result of which 3 persons were killed.

The arrested accused has been transferred to Jangal Khel police station for further legal action.

App/Arq/378

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Kohat Sunday From

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assemb ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assembly of Republic of Korea on sid ..

14 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in GITEX Global 2023

14 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Co ..

FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Commons

29 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of th ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of the State Council

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomor ..

WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomorrow in Dubai featuring 600 glo ..

4 hours ago
AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programm ..

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme to be launched tomorrow

4 hours ago
 PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Glob ..

PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first marit ..

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first maritime technology company

4 hours ago
 TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Insti ..

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Institute of Middle East Studies

6 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan