Police arrest prime suspect of triple murder in Kohat

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Kohat Police has arrested the main suspect involved in the gruesome incident of the Jangal Khel triple murder here on Sunday.

According to Kohat police, accused Yasin resident of Jangal Khel was arrested by ASI Faisal Khan along with a police force from the Ghamkol camp, while 1 pistol was recovered from the possession.

The arrested accused has reported the presence of the victims to sons of Farooq residents of Camp No. 3, as a result of which 3 persons were killed.

The arrested accused has been transferred to Jangal Khel police station for further legal action.

