Police arrest pro-claimed offender

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender from the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station on Sunday.

Police spokesman said during course of action, Airport police held proclaimed offender, Asad, wanted in murder case since 2017.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team and said such anti-social elements must be punished according to law.