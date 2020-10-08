UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Proclaimed Offender

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 09:54 PM

Police arrest proclaimed offender

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of City police station, informed police spokesman here on Thursday.

City police arrested Muhammad Mansha who was involved in cheque dishonor case.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action must be taken against the fraudsters who were involved in malpractices and deceiving the public.

More Stories From Pakistan

