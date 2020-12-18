UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Proclaimed Offender

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Police arrest proclaimed offender

Baghdadul Jadid police have arrested a proclaimed offender who was wanted in heinous crim

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Baghdadul Jadid police have arrested a proclaimed offender who was wanted in heinous crime.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that the accused recognized as Arshad was wanted in robbery case.

He had been declared proclaimed offender.

He was at large for last six years. However, the police traced out his whereabouts and successfully arrested him.

A police team has been investigating the accused.

Further probe was in process.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

SC turns down petitions against appointments of SA ..

1 minute ago

Shehzar Mohammad, Asad Shafiq fined for code of co ..

34 minutes ago

Sindh Govt to take emergency corrective measures t ..

41 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, 765 recove ..

41 minutes ago

New Zealand won first T20I by five wickets against ..

44 minutes ago

PCB, Mohammad Amir both went wrong, says Shahid Af ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.