Police arrest proclaimed offender

(@FahadShabbir)

Baghdadul Jadid police have arrested a proclaimed offender who was wanted in heinous crim

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Baghdadul Jadid police have arrested a proclaimed offender who was wanted in heinous crime.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that the accused recognized as Arshad was wanted in robbery case.

He had been declared proclaimed offender.

He was at large for last six years. However, the police traced out his whereabouts and successfully arrested him.

A police team has been investigating the accused.

Further probe was in process.