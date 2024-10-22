Police Arrest Proclaimed Offender
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The police here on Tuesday managed to arrest a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case.
The arrested Nasrullah alias Nasir was wanted by Cantt Police in a case of murder.
The operation was carried out by SHO Cantt, Nasir Rafiq and his police team, police spokesman said.
The arrested criminal had been transferred to the Cantt police station , he added.
Meanwhile, in another operation, the police arrested an armed person.
A Kalashnikov with cartridges was recovered from the possession accused Naqeebullah resident of Navay Kalay.
The police registered a case and started prob.
