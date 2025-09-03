Police Arrest Proclaimed Offender
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 01:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Jarma Police on Wednesday apprehended a proclaimed offender for an attempt to murder case.
Weapons were recovered from the possession of the arrested offender, the police spokesperson said.
SHO Jarma Adnan Khan, along with a police team, took the accused into
custody during a roadblock.
The arrested accused Nadir Khan, a resident of Samari Payan, was wanted by the Bilitang Police Station in a murder case.
The proclaimed offender has been transferred to the police station for further legal action.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth dies in road accident46 seconds ago
-
Dengue prevention measures underway in flood-hit areas47 seconds ago
-
Police arrest proclaimed offender48 seconds ago
-
Marriyum Aurangzeb reveals CM-backed strategy to fight floods & forge a resilient future for Punjab49 seconds ago
-
Electricity restored to over 1.2 million flood victims, full restoration nearing completion: Power D ..52 seconds ago
-
SDPO Kohsar reviews crime control strategy58 seconds ago
-
Six killed in firing incident in Lower Kurram59 seconds ago
-
ICT Police arrest Three, recover five stolen motorcycles1 minute ago
-
SSP Shaheed Benazirabad holds open kachehry1 minute ago
-
Residents protest against coal power plant in city, cite environmental concerns1 minute ago
-
President, PM condemn deadly blast at Quetta political rally41 minutes ago
-
Two criminals gunned down41 minutes ago