Police arrest proclaimed offender

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Jarma Police on Wednesday apprehended a proclaimed offender for an attempt to murder case.

Weapons were recovered from the possession of the arrested offender, the police spokesperson said.

SHO Jarma Adnan Khan, along with a police team, took the accused into

custody during a roadblock.

The arrested accused Nadir Khan, a resident of Samari Payan, was wanted by the Bilitang Police Station in a murder case.

The proclaimed offender has been transferred to the police station for further legal action.

