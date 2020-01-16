Police arrest proclaimed offender

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Kotwali police have arrested a proclaimed offender who after committing offense had left the area and hided himself in a far-flung area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that proclaimed offender of category "B" had committed crime in an area lying within jurisdiction of Kotwali police station.

He said that the suspect had left his native area and he hided himself in a far-flung area.

"Acting on tip-off, Kotwali police conducted raid at a house and arrested the suspect who was identified as Asif, a suspect of category "B".

The accused had been shifted to the police station for interrogation. He was being interrogated by a special investigation team. Further probe was underway.