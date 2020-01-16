UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Proclaimed Offender

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:10 AM

Police arrest proclaimed offender

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Kotwali police have arrested a proclaimed offender who after committing offense had left the area and hided himself in a far-flung area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that proclaimed offender of category "B" had committed crime in an area lying within jurisdiction of Kotwali police station.

He said that the suspect had left his native area and he hided himself in a far-flung area.

"Acting on tip-off, Kotwali police conducted raid at a house and arrested the suspect who was identified as Asif, a suspect of category "B".

The accused had been shifted to the police station for interrogation. He was being interrogated by a special investigation team. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 January 2020

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Dubai will be the global hub for new ec ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Canadian PM&#039;s Phon ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

10 hours ago

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.