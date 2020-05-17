Police arrest proclaimed offender

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::The police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who had been at large for last nine years.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that an FIR was lodged against one Imran nine year ago for committing theft.

The accused, however, managed to escape and could not be arrested for long and he was declared a proclaimed offender.

The Yazman police traced the whereabouts of the accused and arrested the other day.