Police arrest Proclaimed offender

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 03:41 PM

Police have arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO) and recovered looted motorcycle from his possession here on Monday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO) and recovered looted motorcycle from his possession here on Monday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer, the City police launched a crack down against proclaimed offenders under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Jampur Circle Chaudhry Fayyaz-Ul-Haq.

Police team arrested the proclaimed offender Kamran alias Kaami who was involved in various cases of dacoity, robbery and other crimes.

Police have also recovered illegal weapons and looted motorcycle from his possession. The DSP said crack down would continue against proclaimed offenders, adding that further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested person.

