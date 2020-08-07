Police arrest proclaimed offender after 35 years

SWABI, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) ::The Topi police here Friday succeeded in arresting a proclaimed offender (PO) who killed a 10-year-old girl some 35 years ago in Moza Kotha area.

A press release from DPO office said on November 8, 1985 the body of a 10-year-old girl named Nazakat was found wrapped in a sack.

The decomposed body was sent to medical expert who ascertained identification of the girl.

The girl's maternal uncle, Zahid had nominated one Shamsul Arifeen who later escaped from the village.

Today, on receiving a tip-off about presence of Shamsul Arifeen in Kotha area of the district, a police team headed by DSP Topi and police post Kalabat in-charge Fazal Rabbi conducted a raid and arrested the accused after 35 years of his crime.