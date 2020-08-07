UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Proclaimed Offender After 35 Years

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Police arrest proclaimed offender after 35 years

SWABI, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) ::The Topi police here Friday succeeded in arresting a proclaimed offender (PO) who killed a 10-year-old girl some 35 years ago in Moza Kotha area.

A press release from DPO office said on November 8, 1985 the body of a 10-year-old girl named Nazakat was found wrapped in a sack.

The decomposed body was sent to medical expert who ascertained identification of the girl.

The girl's maternal uncle, Zahid had nominated one Shamsul Arifeen who later escaped from the village.

Today, on receiving a tip-off about presence of Shamsul Arifeen in Kotha area of the district, a police team headed by DSP Topi and police post Kalabat in-charge Fazal Rabbi conducted a raid and arrested the accused after 35 years of his crime.

Related Topics

Police Po Topi November Post From

Recent Stories

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My ..

1 minute ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

5 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 61,978 addition ..

16 minutes ago

IHC forms larger bench for hearing of Kulbhushan J ..

39 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar says he will eat grass but will incr ..

51 minutes ago

Kohat admin imposes section144 to maintain peace d ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.