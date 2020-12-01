Police arrest proclaimed offender IN Bahawalpur

The police have arrested a proclaimed offender who was at large since last five year and wanted in heinous case

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The police have arrested a proclaimed offender who was at large since last five year and wanted in heinous case.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that FIR was lodged against the accused at Uch Sharif Police Station of theft and heinous crimes case.

The suspect, however, managed himself hided for last five years. He was declared proclaimed offender and criminal of category "A". The suspect was identified as Sajjad.

A special team of Uch Sharif police has been interrogating the accused. Further probe was underway.