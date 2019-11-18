UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Proclaimed Offender In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:48 PM

Police have arrested a proclaimed offender from Johar Town Lahore who was booked in a First Information Report (FIR) of life attempt at a student in Bahawalpur in 2010

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender from Johar Town Lahore who was booked in a First Information Report (FIR) of life attempt at a student in Bahawalpur in 2010.

The police spokesman said that case was registered against the accused, Waleed Hassan by Bahawalpur police in 2010 over committing life attempt at a student at an educational institution.

"The suspect along with his other accomplices had attacked a student identified as Qasim at an educational institution in Bahawalpur in 2010.

The police registered FIR against the accused who later fled the city and hided himself anywhere in Lahore.

"Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a house in Johar Town Lahore and arrested the suspect after a period of nine year," they said.

The accused had been shifted to police station in Bahawalpur. Further probe was underway.

