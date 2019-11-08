Police arrest proclaimed offender in Faisalabad

City Police Jaranwala have arrested a proclaimed offender

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :City Police Jaranwala have arrested a proclaimed offender.

According to police spokesperson, the proclaimed offender, Ansar alias Mithu, son of Muhammad Rafique of Chak No 214-RB Dhudiwala, was wanted by police in 18 cases of murder, abduction for ransom, attempt to murder, dacoity and robberies.

He was an A-category proclaimed offender and was at large for the last 11 years. The Punjab government had placed Rs 1.8 million head money for his arrest. Investigation from the accused is under way, police said.