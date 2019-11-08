Police Arrest Proclaimed Offender In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 06:56 PM
City Police Jaranwala have arrested a proclaimed offender
According to police spokesperson, the proclaimed offender, Ansar alias Mithu, son of Muhammad Rafique of Chak No 214-RB Dhudiwala, was wanted by police in 18 cases of murder, abduction for ransom, attempt to murder, dacoity and robberies.
He was an A-category proclaimed offender and was at large for the last 11 years. The Punjab government had placed Rs 1.8 million head money for his arrest. Investigation from the accused is under way, police said.