UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Proclaimed Offender In Mianwali

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

Police arrest proclaimed offender in Mianwali

Police have arrested a proclaimed offender from Sadder police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender from Sadder police limits.

Police spokesman said Tuesday that on the direction DPO Mianwali Hassan Asad Alvi during crackdown against criminals and proclaimed offenders the Sadder police team headed by DSP circle have conducted raids at different places under the jurisdiction and arrested a proclaimed offender Muhammad Yousaf s/o Ghulam Sarwar of Dera Ghazi Khan.

The proclaimed offender was wanted to Sadder, City Mianwali and Piplan police stations in many cases of robbery since 2013 and was placed in Category � A.

Police have started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Dera Ghazi Khan Circle Mianwali Piplan Criminals From

Recent Stories

One Million People Arrive in Russia From Abroad Ov ..

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Justice: Penalties stipulated in &#039 ..

6 minutes ago

Moscow to Conduct 13,000 COVID-19 Tests Daily by E ..

2 minutes ago

Govt failed to control Taftan Border to stop sprea ..

13 minutes ago

TRA publishes list of 22 online grocery apps

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Justice: Penalties stipulated in &#039 ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.