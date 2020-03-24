Police arrest proclaimed offender in Mianwali

Police have arrested a proclaimed offender from Sadder police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender from Sadder police limits.

Police spokesman said Tuesday that on the direction DPO Mianwali Hassan Asad Alvi during crackdown against criminals and proclaimed offenders the Sadder police team headed by DSP circle have conducted raids at different places under the jurisdiction and arrested a proclaimed offender Muhammad Yousaf s/o Ghulam Sarwar of Dera Ghazi Khan.

The proclaimed offender was wanted to Sadder, City Mianwali and Piplan police stations in many cases of robbery since 2013 and was placed in Category � A.

Police have started further investigation.