Police arrest proclaimed offender in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of R A bazaar here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, during a course of action, Police successfully arrested a proclaimed offender namely Muhammad Shahzad Sami, a suspect of category "A" who was involved in murder case and wanted by the police.

The accused had been shifted to the police station for interrogation.

The action was taken on the special directives of City Police Officer, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, the spokesman added.