Police arrest proclaimed offender in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhi Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

During course of action, Pirwadhi police held proclaimed offender identified as Babar Nadeem who was wanted by police since 2017.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that such anti social elements must be punished according to law.