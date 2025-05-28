Open Menu

Police Arrest Proclaimed Offender Wanted In Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 07:49 PM

Police arrest proclaimed offender wanted in murder case

In a major breakthrough, Police have arrested a fugitive wanted for 13 years in a murder case, officials said on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) In a major breakthrough, Police have arrested a fugitive wanted for 13 years in a murder case, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrest was made on the special directives of Capital City Police Officer (CPO) Multan, Sadiq Ali Dogar, as part of an ongoing crackdown against proclaimed offenders. The suspect, identified as Shahnawaz alias Shani, had been evading arrest since being named in a murder case registered at Saddar Jalalpur Police Station.

Under the supervision of SSP Operations Multan, Ahmad Zunair Cheema, the operation was led by In-charge PO Staff, Aun Abbas, and his team.

Utilizing modern technology and intelligence-based information, the police successfully tracked and apprehended the long-time fugitive.

CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar lauded the performance of the staff and directed that indiscriminate operations against proclaimed offenders and criminal elements must continue. “Ensuring the safety of citizens’ lives and property is the top priority of Multan Police, and all available resources are being utilized for this purpose,” he stated.

Further investigation from the arrested suspect is underway.

