Police Arrest PTI Leader Salman Akram Raja Over Protest Against Election Rigging

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Salman Akram Raja reached the Jail Road office for a protest, but before the protest could begin, the police took him into custody.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2024) The police on Saturday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Salman Akram Raja.

According to details, Salman Akram Raja reached the Jail Road office for a protest, but before the protest could begin, the police took him into custody.

Lahore police while using force, arrested Salman Akram Raja and PTI workers accompanying him.

At the time, he stated that he was being illegally detained, but he stands with the people, and they will continue to raise their voice for justice.

IPakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is protesting against delays and irregularities in election results.

The protests are being held at 10 locations in central Punjab, including Lahore Press Club, Masjid Chowk Kasur, Nankana's Kacheri Chowk, Fiaz Ahmed Fiaz Park in Narowal, GT Road Chowk in Gujarat, Press Club in Hafizabad, Naushehra Word Al-Rahi Hospital Chowk in Gujranwala, Press Club in Mandi Bahauddin, and Malkwal Chowk.

Moreover, protests are being recorded in Sheikhupura Sadar and Kacheri Chowk Sialkot. It has been reported that in North Punjab. The PTI workers are protesting at various locations such as F-9 Park in Rawalpindi, Election Commission Office in Jhelum, Press Club in Chakwal, Press Club in Attock, DC Office in Khushab, Zimwala Tehsil in Bhakkar, Qainchi Mor in Sargodha, and Rukhdi Mor in Mianwali.

Similarly, in Southern Punjab, protest sites include Nigana Chowk in Multan, Fareed Gate in Bahawalpur, and Traffic Chowk DG Khan.

