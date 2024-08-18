Open Menu

Police Arrest Public Transport Thief, Recovered Stolen Cash

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2024 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested a suspect involved in a committing theft in public transport here on Sunday. According to police spokesman, the suspect, identified as Mumtaz, was apprehended after stealing Rs80,000 from a female passenger.

The police also recovered vehicle used in the crime.

City police have registered a case against him and started investigation.

SP Rawal Faisal Salim commended police team and stated that the police are actively pursuing Mumtaz's accomplice, who will be arrested soon.

He assured that suspect will be presented in court with solid evidence and brought to justice. "Those who deprive citizens of their valuable belongings will not escape the law," he added.

