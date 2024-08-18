Police Arrest Public Transport Thief, Recovered Stolen Cash
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2024 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested a suspect involved in a committing theft in public transport here on Sunday. According to police spokesman, the suspect, identified as Mumtaz, was apprehended after stealing Rs80,000 from a female passenger.
The police also recovered vehicle used in the crime.
City police have registered a case against him and started investigation.
SP Rawal Faisal Salim commended police team and stated that the police are actively pursuing Mumtaz's accomplice, who will be arrested soon.
He assured that suspect will be presented in court with solid evidence and brought to justice. "Those who deprive citizens of their valuable belongings will not escape the law," he added.
Recent Stories
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water
DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive
DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwala
Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox vaccine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Middle-aged man commits suicide5 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for killing bike rider after altercation in Sachal35 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles over 160 emergencies last week45 minutes ago
-
Solid steps being taken for welfare of special persons: minister55 minutes ago
-
Rangers, Police arrest two notorious criminals1 hour ago
-
Tarbela dam attains maximum water conservation level1 hour ago
-
Notorious drug peddler held, 10kg drugs recovered3 hours ago
-
CM seeks details of pending development projects of Rawalpindi district13 hours ago
-
AJK PM slams India's attempt to hoodwink international community13 hours ago
-
CM reviews public welfare projects of Rawalpindi division13 hours ago
-
Pakistan Combat Week & Asian Championship kicks off13 hours ago
-
Four of same family died as roof of house caved in15 hours ago