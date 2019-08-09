Police Arrest Rana Sanaullah's Son-in-law
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:25 PM
Police here on Friday arrested son-in-law of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah in the premises of a court where he had gone to meet him
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Police here on Friday arrested son-in-law of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah in the premises of a court where he had gone to meet him.
Police spokesman said Rana Ahmad Sheharyar had been taken to Faisalabad. The police had registered a murder case against him three years ago.
Further investigation was under way.