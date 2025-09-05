Open Menu

Police Arrest Rape Suspect On The Run For Over One Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Civil Lines Police have arrested a man who had been at large for the last over one year for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, the suspect, along with his accomplices, was involved in the sexual assault.

The police utilized all available resources, including human intelligence, to trace and apprehend the man. His accomplices had been arrested earlier.

Superintendent of Police Potohar, Talha Wali, stated that the suspect would be presented in court with solid evidence to ensure a conviction.

