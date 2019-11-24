UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Rapist-cum-killer

Sun 24th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

Police arrest rapist-cum-killer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :A police team on Sunday arrested a man involved in sexual abuse and murder of 10-year-old girl Shazia in Jhang.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan had sought a report and directed RPO Faislabad to arrest the culprit.

The RPO Faislabad constituted police teams to trace and arrest the alleged rapist. The police succeeded in arresting accused Asif Habeeb and solving blind murder case through scientific methods of geo-fencing.

