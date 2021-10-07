UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Rapist In 10 Year Old Boy Abuse Case

Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Police arrest rapist in 10 year old boy abuse case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police on Thursday arrested an accused molesting10 year old boy, within few hours of his alleged involvement in the case.

According to a police spokesman, police team under the supervision of SHO, Jatli Police Station netted the accused allegedly involved in rape of a 10 years old boy within few hours after the crime.

He said that Jatli police on the complaint of father of the victim registered a case against accused namely Muhammad Naveed for allegedly raping the boy.

He told that the victim was sent to hospital to undergo a medical examination.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar said that a transparent investigation would be ensured under the supervision of a senior police officer.

