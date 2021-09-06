Police arrest rapist in boy abuse case

The police arrested an accused in 18 year old boy abuse case, said a police spokesman on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The police arrested an accused in 18 year old boy abuse case, said a police spokesman on Monday.

He informed that police team under the supervision of SHO Saddar Baroni Police Station netted the accused allegedly involved in rape of a 18 years old boy who was employed at the shop of the rapist.

He said that Saddar Baroni police on the complaint of the brother of the victim registered a case against a shopkeeper namely Jameel for allegedly raping the boy.

He told that the victim was sent to hospital to undergo a medical examination.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar said that a transparent investigation would be ensured under the supervision of a senior police officer.