Police Arrest Rapist In Boy Abuse Case

Mon 06th September 2021 | 07:41 PM

The police arrested an accused in 18 year old boy abuse case, said a police spokesman on Monday

He informed that police team under the supervision of SHO Saddar Baroni Police Station netted the accused allegedly involved in rape of a 18 years old boy who was employed at the shop of the rapist.

He said that Saddar Baroni police on the complaint of the brother of the victim registered a case against a shopkeeper namely Jameel for allegedly raping the boy.

He told that the victim was sent to hospital to undergo a medical examination.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar said that a transparent investigation would be ensured under the supervision of a senior police officer.

