Police Arrest Real Brother For Murdering Four Family Members

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:41 PM

Police on Thursday solved mysterious murder case of four family members who died of burn injures when their room caught fire on November 7 in jurisdiction of Sabarabad Police Station

Karak , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Police on Thursday solved mysterious murder case of four family members who died of burn injures when their room caught fire on November 7 in jurisdiction of Sabarabad Police Station.

Police said that husband and wife along with new born baby and six year old girl died of burn injuries in fire incident when they all sleeping at night.

However, DPO Karak Nowsherwan Khan Mohmand assured the family of deceased persons that incident would be investigated from every angle that whether it was an incident or murder case.

The DPO constituted investigation team led by SHO Sabirabad Saeed Khan.

After detailed investigation and interrogation based on scientific basis, the police team arrested Jabish Javed and his friend involved in the henious murder case.

Police said Tabish Javed, real brother of deceased Rizwan, doused their room with petrol and set on fire in which his sister - in law, nephew and sister died of burn injuries during treatment at hospital in Peshawar.

The DPO appreciated investigation team to resolve the case at the earliest.

