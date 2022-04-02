UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Rickshaw Snatcher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2022 | 03:33 PM

Police arrest rickshaw snatcher

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :In a successful operation, Mathra police on Saturday arrested an accused involved in snatching a rickshaw at gunpoint and recovered a stolen rickshaw from his possession.

According to details, a complainant Sanobar while lodging a report in Mathra police station said that he was stopped by a passenger near Zarifabad area.

The passenger snatched his rickshaw at gunpoint and ran away.

The police team conducted an investigation on the complaint and arrested an accused snatcher identified as Kashif, a resident of Bakhshu Pull. The arrested confessed his guilt during the investigation.

The case has been registered and work on completing other legal formalities was in progress.

