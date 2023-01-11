Police arrest ringleader of dacoits group in Manshera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :A ringleader of a dacoits group was arrested after the recovery of looted gold and cash from their possession in Oghi Manshera district.

Police said the accused identified as Gul Zarin son of Abdul Aziz Khan was apprehended during a successful raid on his compound after he was nominated in FIR by complainant Shafi Khan, a resident of Bankot.

According to the FIR, the complainant had accused Gul Zarin and others of stealing 10 tola gold, Rs 0.3 million cash, three mobile phones and other expensive valuables from his house after taking his family hostage.

Police are conducting raids for the arrest of other accomplices.