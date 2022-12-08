Police arrest robber; recover snatched vehicle, weapon

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police here on Thursday arrested a robber and recovered snatched vehicle and weapon from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, Morgah police held a robber namely Jameel Dua Jan, wanted in a robbery.

The accused and his accomplices had looted cash and snatched a vehicle at gunpoint from a house during a robbery in the jurisdiction of Morgah Police Station five days ago.

Police managed to recover the stolen vehicle, weapon and other items from his possession, he added.

SHO Morgah Police Station informed that the record holder arrested accused was involved in several robberies of twin cities.

The accused had been sent to jail for an identification parade and a team of investigators was formed to trace the robbers.

According to Superintendent of Police, Potohar Malik Tariq Mehboob, other robbers and their facilitators would also be arrested soon as raids were being conducted for their arrest.