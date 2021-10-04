UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Robber, Recover Stolen Items

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 11:30 PM

Police arrest robber, recover stolen items

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police claimed to have arrested the suspect who robbed more than 1.2 kilograms of gold from a jeweler in the limits of City police station on September 15.

At a press conference here Monday, ASP City Alina Rajpar informed that the suspect Qadeer Yousufzai was arrested from a locality near Koh-e-noor Chowk.

According to her, the police recovered 8 jewelry sets, 11 gold necklaces, 1 gold locket and 10 gold bangles.

She added that the weapon and motorbike used in the robbery had also been recovered.

She said the suspect during the initial interrogation confessed of being involved in various crimes along with his accomplices.

The ASP told that the police were continuing their hunt to nab other criminals of Yousufzai's gang.

The incident's FIR was already lodged at City police station on complaint of the jeweler Danish Arif Memon, nominating unknown suspects.

