Police Arrest Robbers For Snatching Motorcycle

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Police arrest robbers for snatching motorcycle

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The police on Thursday arrested a robbers for snatching motorbike from a citizen in Layyah.

The police sources said that the police apprehended two persons for snatching the two-wheeler at gunpoint from a citizen under the jurisdiction Fatehpur Police Station.

The police registered a case against the accused and started prob.

APP/sbn/378

