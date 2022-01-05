UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Sajid Garma For His Alleged Role In Attack On Bilal Yasin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 05:01 PM

Police say they have arrested Sajid Khan on the information provided by main suspect Afzal

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2022) Suspect involved in role in attack on Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Bilal Yasin, police said.

Police said that they arrested Sajid Khan on the information provided by main suspect Afzal. Name of another suspect Mohsin also surfaced during the investigation. Afzal had said that he did not know about the shooters but he had provided weapon on directions of Sajid Khan.
Police got the name of major accused Mohsin placed on Exit Control List (ECL) and his name was forwarded to all air lines across the country.
They said that they also gathered screen shots of the alleged person who used to contact different criminals on the internet. Investigation unveiled that the weapon that was used in the PML-N leader’s attack was bought from another person naming Fakhar. The weapon was imported from Turkey and Fakhar had allegedly sold it to Mohsin who received it after going through the possession of five different people.


Police had arrested main suspect Afzal on January 3, 2022 who had role in supplying arms to the shooters.
It may be mentioned here that Bilal Yaseen was shot injured by two unidentified motorcyclists on Mohani Road. He was shifted to Mayo Hospital in Lahore where he is undergoing treatment.
The investigators had obtained the pictures of the attackers involved in an attempt to murder Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) member of provincial assembly Bilal Yasin with the help of CCTV footages.
According to the police, one attacker was wearing a green jacket while the second one was in a black jacket. The camera of safe city authority located 50 meters from the place of the incident was out of order, the police official stated.

