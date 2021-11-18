Police arrest school teacher for alleged rape of 7-year-old girl

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday arrested a school teacher for allegedly raping a 7-year-old girl in Saddar Wah area.

According to a police spokesman, a case was registered against teacher of a private school at Saddar Wah police station on the application of the mother of the victim.

The girl was sent to hospital for medical examination, the police said, adding, Saddar Wah police had arrested the accused namely Naveed.

Further investigation would be carried out after the medical reports to be released, the spokesman revealed.