UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest School Teacher For Alleged Rape Of 7-year-old Girl

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 06:05 PM

Police arrest school teacher for alleged rape of 7-year-old girl

The police on Thursday arrested a school teacher for allegedly raping a 7-year-old girl in Saddar Wah area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday arrested a school teacher for allegedly raping a 7-year-old girl in Saddar Wah area.

According to a police spokesman, a case was registered against teacher of a private school at Saddar Wah police station on the application of the mother of the victim.

The girl was sent to hospital for medical examination, the police said, adding, Saddar Wah police had arrested the accused namely Naveed.

Further investigation would be carried out after the medical reports to be released, the spokesman revealed.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Saddar

Recent Stories

PCB seeks permission from BCB over hoisting nation ..

PCB seeks permission from BCB over hoisting national flag

15 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash meets with EU official

Anwar Gargash meets with EU official

23 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 11 with 6.7” AMOLED Display is avai ..

Infinix NOTE 11 with 6.7” AMOLED Display is available for pre-orders on Xpark

28 minutes ago
 Chalhoub Group partners with Al Jalila Foundation ..

Chalhoub Group partners with Al Jalila Foundation to advance local medical resea ..

53 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Minister of State for Foreign A ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh

53 minutes ago
 EDGE announces strategic deal with Israel Aerospac ..

EDGE announces strategic deal with Israel Aerospace Industries to develop advanc ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.