Police arrest serial killer

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Police arrested a serial killer who had committed seven murders.

A police spokesman on Tuesday said a police team headed by ASP City Circle Usman Aziz Mir conducted raid and arrested the accused, Muhammad Asghar Arain of Chak No 43 NB.

During initial interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had killed seven people while sleeping on footpath and he was an addict.

City police station received an information that the body of a youth was spotted at Football Ground, Company Bagh.

Upon information, the team reached the spot and took the body into custody and started investigation. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Rehan Akhtar of Chak No 89-NB.

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran took notice of the incident and formed a special police team headed by ASP City Circle Usman Aziz Mir which investigated the case.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused, Asghar, who had killed Rehan Akhtarand committed seven other murders.