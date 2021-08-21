Police arrest seven accused for possessing illegal weapons, drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against illegal weapons and drugs rounded up seven accused from different areas and recovered three pistols of 30 bore, ammunition and over three kg charras from their possession, said police spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that Kalar Syedan police held two drug peddlers namely Khan Zaib and Shahrukh and recovered 2395 grams charras from their possession.

Ratta Amral police netted Haroon with a pistol of 30 bore.

Naseerabad police held Shahbaz for possessing a pistol of 30 bore and Shahzad Khan on recovery of a pistol 30 bore.

Waris Khan police recovered 180 grams charras from the possession of Muhammad Iran while Saddar Baroni police rounded up Danish Ali and seized 860 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.