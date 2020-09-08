Police arrest seven accused, recovers chars

(@FahadShabbir)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Police during crack down against anti social elements have arrested 7 accused from different areas and recovered 10.383 kg chars from their possession .

Those arrested include Nazakat Hussain Shah, Mehboob Shah, Muhammad Shafiq, Abdul Malik, Parvez Khan, Inayat and Mushtaq Ahmad.

All have been booked under the relevant act and sent behind the bars.