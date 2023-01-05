Police arrest seven anti-social elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police arrested seven anti-social elements including two kite sellers, two fraudsters, two robbers and confiscated 350 kites, six kite flying string rolls, two kg charras, Rs 45,000 counterfeit Currency notes and other items from their possession here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, police arrested two kite sellers namely Raheem and Shafique in the jurisdiction of Bani Police Station and seized 350 kites and six kite flying string rolls from their custody.

He informed that Bani police also arrested a bootlegger identified as Dawood and recovered 90 liters liquor from his possession.

Gujar Khan police rounded up two fraudsters namely Imran and Saghir on recovery of Rs 45,000 counterfeit currency notes.

The spokesman said that Civil Lines police in their operation against criminals managed to net two robbers namely Fardin and Jabar and recovered two kg charras, weapons and other items from their possession.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars conducted raids in different areas and netted 30.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations said no one would be allowed to violate the law and the violators would be treated with iron hands.

He directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders.