Police arrest seven drug dealers with over four kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi district police have arrested seven drug dealers and recovered over four kg charras, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that Wah Cantt police recovered 1300 grams hashish from the possession of an accused namely Asad while Airport police recovered 1320 grams hashish from another accused Muhammad Farooq.

Sadiqabad police recovered 1200 grams hashish from a drug dealer namely Azhar Saleem and 760 grams hashish from the possession of a drug peddler, Atif arrested in Pirwadhai Police Station area.

Separate cases were registered against all the arrested drug dealers, the spokesman said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations said that arrested accused would be challaned with concrete evidence.

The SSP said that the drug dealers could not escape the grip of the law.