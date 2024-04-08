Open Menu

Police Arrest Seven Drug Dealers With Over Four Kg Charras

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Police arrest seven drug dealers with over four kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi district police have arrested seven drug dealers and recovered over four kg charras, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that Wah Cantt police recovered 1300 grams hashish from the possession of an accused namely Asad while Airport police recovered 1320 grams hashish from another accused Muhammad Farooq.

Sadiqabad police recovered 1200 grams hashish from a drug dealer namely Azhar Saleem and 760 grams hashish from the possession of a drug peddler, Atif arrested in Pirwadhai Police Station area.

Separate cases were registered against all the arrested drug dealers, the spokesman said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations said that arrested accused would be challaned with concrete evidence.

The SSP said that the drug dealers could not escape the grip of the law.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rawalpindi All From Airport

Recent Stories

President Zardari to address joint parliament on A ..

President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16

46 minutes ago
 Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan t ..

Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today

1 hour ago
 Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in N ..

Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America

1 hour ago
 Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

3 hours ago
 PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

3 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

21 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan