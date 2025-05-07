Police Arrest Seven Drug Peddlers, Recover Liquor, Mainpuri
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested seven accused and recovered Mainpuri and Indian Gutka from their possession
A police spokesman informed that SHO Husri police station Inspector Muhammad Juman Khoso along with his staff conducted raids in different places including on a gambling den and held 6 accused including Amrishi Thakur, Mumtaz Ali Nunari Zakir Rind, Sajjad Panhwar, Qasim Panhwar and Abdul Qadeer Unar and recovered playing cards, octroi slips, cash, a motorcycle, 340 packets of Mainpuri and 20 liters of illicit liquor from their possession.
In another crackdown SHO Haali Road Inspector Muhammad Hashim Brohi along with staff while patrolling in his territorial jurisdiction arrested a drug peddler Muhammad Sameer Kalhoro and recovered 150 packets of mainpuri from his possession while his accomplice, Tariq Baloch managed to escape, leaving 100 packets of mainpuri at the scene.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Gambling Ordinance, Hudood Ordinance and Gutka and Mainpuri Act, further operations are underway.
APP/nsm
