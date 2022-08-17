Police arrest seven drug peddlers; recover six kg charras

Rawalpindi police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids and arrested seven alleged drug pushers besides recovering six kg charras from their possession

A police spokesman informed that during the course of action, Rattaamral, Sadiqabad, Kalar Syedan, Morgah, Rawat and Kahuta police rounded up Saif, Amir, Badshah, Israr, Atif, Asfandyar and Amjad and seized over six kg charras from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused while further investigations are in progress.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan directed the police officers to accelerate operations against drug peddlers.