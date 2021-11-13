Police arrest seven drug peddlers, recovered marijuana, liquor, gutka

Police in its continued crackdown against Narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered marijuana, illicit liquor and huge quantities of gutka from their possession

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against Narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered marijuana, illicit liquor and huge quantities of gutka from their possession.

According to details, SHO Kadhan Inspector Qurban Ali Malah with his staff conducted a raid and arrested a gutka dealer Ramzan Malah with 300 packets of gutka.

In another drive SHO Badin police station Muhammad Anwer Leghari during patrolling in Badin city held an accused Soomar Malah and seized 750 packets of gutka.

SHO Matli police station Sub Inspector Mehmood Khan carried out raids in different areas and arrested two gutka dealers Ramesh and Yaseen Khoso and recovered 1250 packets of gutka and registered separate cases.

Meanwhile, SHO Police station Inspector Ashiq Ali arrested a suspect Ramzan Kumbhaar and recovered 490 grams marijuana from his possession.

SHO Nindo Police station Sub Inspector Mir Muhammad Gahai with his team arrested a liquor dealer Anwer Malah and seized 90 liters illicit liquor, while CIA Police acting on a tip-off carried out a raid in the jurisdiction of police station Badin and held a accused identified as Anwer Malah and recovered 500 packets of gutka from him.Police has registered cases against accused under control of Narcotics substance Act.