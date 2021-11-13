UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Seven Drug Peddlers, Recovered Marijuana, Liquor, Gutka

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 10:20 PM

Police arrest seven drug peddlers, recovered marijuana, liquor, gutka

Police in its continued crackdown against Narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered marijuana, illicit liquor and huge quantities of gutka from their possession

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against Narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered marijuana, illicit liquor and huge quantities of gutka from their possession.

According to details, SHO Kadhan Inspector Qurban Ali Malah with his staff conducted a raid and arrested a gutka dealer Ramzan Malah with 300 packets of gutka.

In another drive SHO Badin police station Muhammad Anwer Leghari during patrolling in Badin city held an accused Soomar Malah and seized 750 packets of gutka.

SHO Matli police station Sub Inspector Mehmood Khan carried out raids in different areas and arrested two gutka dealers Ramesh and Yaseen Khoso and recovered 1250 packets of gutka and registered separate cases.

Meanwhile, SHO Police station Inspector Ashiq Ali arrested a suspect Ramzan Kumbhaar and recovered 490 grams marijuana from his possession.

SHO Nindo Police station Sub Inspector Mir Muhammad Gahai with his team arrested a liquor dealer Anwer Malah and seized 90 liters illicit liquor, while CIA Police acting on a tip-off carried out a raid in the jurisdiction of police station Badin and held a accused identified as Anwer Malah and recovered 500 packets of gutka from him.Police has registered cases against accused under control of Narcotics substance Act.

Related Topics

Police Police Station CIA Badin Matli Criminals From

Recent Stories

A Verstappen title 'good for motorsport' says Jack ..

A Verstappen title 'good for motorsport' says Jackie Stewart

33 seconds ago
 Govt to complete its constitutional tenure without ..

Govt to complete its constitutional tenure without any trouble: Amjad Niazi

35 seconds ago
 Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

15 minutes ago
 Nilofar Bakhtiar condoles demise of veteran actor ..

Nilofar Bakhtiar condoles demise of veteran actor Sohail Asghar

15 minutes ago
 PDM, a bunch of politically abandoned persons: Cha ..

PDM, a bunch of politically abandoned persons: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

15 minutes ago
 10th Dubai International Air Chiefs Conference ope ..

10th Dubai International Air Chiefs Conference opens today

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.