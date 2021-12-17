UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Seven Drug Peddlers, Seized Gutka,liquor, Cash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:17 PM

Police arrest seven drug peddlers, seized gutka,liquor, cash

Police in its continued drive against criminal elements and Narcotics on Friday arrested 7 accused and recovered manpuri, liquor and cash from their possession

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Police in its continued drive against criminal elements and Narcotics on Friday arrested 7 accused and recovered manpuri, liquor and cash from their possession. On the directives of SSP Tand Muhammad Khan Abid Balouch SHO city police station while conducting two separate raids in his territorial jurisdiction arrested two mainpuri suppliers Ali Bux Samon and Imam Dino Chandio and seized around 1700 packets of mainpuri and registered separate cases against the suspects.

In another drive near Dargaah Bhariyal Shah two accused identified as Abduul Latif Sathyo and Gul Muhammad Sathyo were arrested possessing bat money amounting Rs.

2400 and a chicken used in gambling.

Meanwhile, SHO Police station Abadgar raided on pir vari mori and arrested two drug peddlers Photo kolhi and Dildar Ali Shah and recovered 30 liters of illicit liquor.

SHO City police station also carried out a raid on Mula katyaar near Paandi waah arrested a wine dealer Tariq Khaskheli and recovered 20 liters of illicit liquor from his possession and registered a case under Narcotics substance control Act.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Over 100 Hindu Pilgrims arrive Pakistan via Wagah ..

Over 100 Hindu Pilgrims arrive Pakistan via Wagah to perform rituals

2 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz  again under limelight on son Junaid ..

Maryam Nawaz  again under limelight on son Junaid Safdar’s valima

42 minutes ago
 Finnish Health Authority Recommends Reducing Vacci ..

Finnish Health Authority Recommends Reducing Vaccination Interval, Wearing Masks

2 minutes ago
 90 female candidates elected unopposed in LG polls ..

90 female candidates elected unopposed in LG polls from three districts of KP

2 minutes ago
 US Bracing for Attacks on Forces in Iraq as Soleim ..

US Bracing for Attacks on Forces in Iraq as Soleimani Killing Anniversary Nears ..

3 minutes ago
 Three on the run as Kilde wins Val Gardena super-G ..

Three on the run as Kilde wins Val Gardena super-G

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.