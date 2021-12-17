Police arrest seven drug peddlers, seized gutka,liquor, cash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police in its continued drive against criminal elements and Narcotics on Friday arrested 7 accused and recovered manpuri, liquor and cash from their possession

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Police in its continued drive against criminal elements and Narcotics on Friday arrested 7 accused and recovered manpuri, liquor and cash from their possession. On the directives of SSP Tand Muhammad Khan Abid Balouch SHO city police station while conducting two separate raids in his territorial jurisdiction arrested two mainpuri suppliers Ali Bux Samon and Imam Dino Chandio and seized around 1700 packets of mainpuri and registered separate cases against the suspects.

In another drive near Dargaah Bhariyal Shah two accused identified as Abduul Latif Sathyo and Gul Muhammad Sathyo were arrested possessing bat money amounting Rs.

2400 and a chicken used in gambling.

Meanwhile, SHO Police station Abadgar raided on pir vari mori and arrested two drug peddlers Photo kolhi and Dildar Ali Shah and recovered 30 liters of illicit liquor.

SHO City police station also carried out a raid on Mula katyaar near Paandi waah arrested a wine dealer Tariq Khaskheli and recovered 20 liters of illicit liquor from his possession and registered a case under Narcotics substance control Act.