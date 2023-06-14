Police arrest seven for carrying illegal weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police have arrested seven accused for carrying illegal weapons and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that Bani, Morgah and Gujar Khan police in their ongoing operations held seven accused, namely Faisal, Muhammad Hassan, Abdul Rehman, Tariq, Salman, Amad and Ali Jan for possessing illegal weapons and recovered seven 30 bore pistols, and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.