UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Seven For Carrying Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Police arrest seven for carrying illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police have arrested seven accused for carrying illegal weapons and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that Bani, Morgah and Gujar Khan police in their ongoing operations held seven accused, namely Faisal, Muhammad Hassan, Abdul Rehman, Tariq, Salman, Amad and Ali Jan for possessing illegal weapons and recovered seven 30 bore pistols, and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Related Topics

Police Bani Rawalpindi Gujar Khan From

Recent Stories

AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship2023 kicks off Friday

1 hour ago
 Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims t ..

Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims to smooth experience at DXB

1 hour ago
 Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme N ..

Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme Narzo 50 Now Available for PKR ..

1 hour ago
 Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

2 hours ago
 PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan ..

PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan from today

3 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills at least 100 people

Nigeria boat accident kills at least 100 people

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.