Police Arrest Seven For Carrying Illegal Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Police arrest seven for carrying illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police have arrested seven accused for carrying illegal weapons and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that R.A.

Bazaar, Airport and Rattaamral police in their ongoing operations held seven accused, namely Muhammad Shah, Waheed Gul, Ramazan, Zain, Zeeshan, Arslan, and Amail for possessing five 30-bore pistols, a dagger and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

