Police arrest seven for carrying illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police have arrested seven accused for carrying illegal weapons and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Pirwadhai, Saddar Baroni, Kahuta, and Gujar Khan police conducted raids and held seven accused, namely Hassan, Haroon, Gulfraz Khan, Raheem, Zain, Liaquat and Muhammad Ismail and recovered five 30-bore pistols, a Kalashnikov, repeater and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.