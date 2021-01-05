Police arrest seven for immoral activities

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Naseerabad police on Tuesday arrested seven including three women allegedly involved in immoral activities, said a police spokesman.

He said, Naseerabad police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in their jurisdiction and arrested Imran, Raheel, Asghar and Tamoor and three women.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.