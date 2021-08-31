Police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, drugs and bootleggers rounded up seven persons from different areas and recovered 2325 grams charras, five liters liquor, a Kalashnikov, a 30 bore pistol and one 12 bore rifle from their possession, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that Murree Police conducted a raid and arrested a drug peddler namely Zeeshan Abbasi on recovery of 1500 grams charras.

City police held Noshad Ali with 325 grams charras while Kahuta police rounded up Muhammad Ramzan and recovered 500 grams charras.

Gunjmandi police apprehended Suleman Jameel for having five liters liquor.

Chontra police rounded up Mukhtar Ahmed for possessing a Kalashnikov with ammunition while Rawat police netted Toseef ur Rehman and recovered a 30 bore pistol.

Mandra police nabbed Muhammad Khateeb for having a 12 bore rifle and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.