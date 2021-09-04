UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Seven For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons and kite sellers rounded up seven persons from different areas and recovered six 30 bore pistols, ammunition and 50 kites from their possession, said police spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that Gunjmandi, Pirwadhai and Kalar Syedan police held Taj Wali, Noshad, Fawad Khan, Muhammad Khan, Bakhtiar and Zeeshan and recovered six 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police conducted a raid and rounded up a kite seller namely Raheem Shah and recovered 50 kites and kite flying string rolls from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.

