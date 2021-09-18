UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Seven For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown against illegal weapons, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up seven persons besides recovering seven 30 bore pistols from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad, Civil Line, Gujar Khan, Mandra, Jatli, Saddar Baroni and Rawat police on Saturday held Usama, Chan Zaib, Jamshaid Khizer, Daniyal Ahmed, Amir Sohail, Noor Muhammad and Toseef Younas and recovered seven 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.

