Police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, drugs and bootleggers rounded up seven persons from different areas and recovered 660 grams charras, 20 liters liquor, three 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Sunday.

He informed that Saddar Wah police held Shan Ali for having 330 grams charras while Rawat police rounded up Nasir Ali for possessing 330 grams charras.

Pirwadhai and Saddar Baroni police arrested Saddam Hussain, Shoaib Arshad, Naseer Ali and Kamran Butt and recovered four 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Police also recovered 10 liters liquor from the possession of Kamran Butt arrested by Saddar Baroni police.

Kotli Sattian police held Waqar Rashid for possessing 10 liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.